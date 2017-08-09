President Nazarbayev chairs session on law enforcement system reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a session dedicated to the reform of national law-enforcement system in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

Participating in the session were Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Talgat Donakov, Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov, Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ministry Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and many others.



At the onset of the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention of those present to the importance of ensuring supremacy of statute law within the framework of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



Participants of the session discussed the improvement of basic directions of modernization of criminal prosecution system, including improvement the level of protection of citizens in a criminal trial, simplifying special investigation procedures, adversarial system in a criminal trial, separation of powers between prosecuting authorities, Prosecutor General's Office and courts and many other things.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.