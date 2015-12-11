ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated all those people who were involved into the launch of new industrial facilities countrywide.

"The first five years of industrialization in Kazakhstan went down in history. Results of the first year of the second five-year industrialization plan illustrate the fact the country continues a large-scale work in that direction," President Nazarbayev said during the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results" on Friday. The Head of State stressed that this year Kazakhstan has for the first time entered the world's top 50 exporting countries, climbing to №43. In 2014, volume of Kazakhstan's exports has exceeded (by 30%) the volume of exports of all Central Asian countries taken together. "This is crucial for Kazakhstan since it has become a full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO)," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.