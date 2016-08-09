President Nazarbayev condoles with Pakistan over terrorist act in Quetta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain on occasion of the terrorist attack in the Pakistani city of Quetta, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The telegram notes that it is with deep sadness the President of Kazakhstan has learnt about the tragedy and multiple casualties as a result of the terrorist act in Quetta.



"Kazakhstan harshly condemns the international extremism and terrorism that pose a real threat to the global security. We fully support the efforts of the global community in fight against this threat," the telegram says.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and the friendly people of Pakistan.



The Head of State also wished the injured the swiftest possible recovery.