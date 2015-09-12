EN
    14:30, 12 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev condoles with Saudi Arabia King over fatal crane accident in Mecca

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of a deadly crane accident in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, the Akorda's press service informs.

    In the telegram of condolences, the Head of State notes that it is with deep sorrow that he has learnt of the tragedy that caused hundreds of deaths and injuries. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of the dead and wish the injured ones speedy recovery," the message reads.

