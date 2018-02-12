President Nazarbayev condoles with Vladimir Putin over passenger plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to express condolences for the air crash on February 11, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda.

The news of the tragic death of people who were on board of An-148 passenger plane saddended President Nazarbayev greatly.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I express my deepest sympathy to the families, relatives and friends of those who lost their lives", the letter reads.

As earlier reported, the An-148 passenger plane disappeared from the radar right after it took off from Domodedovo airport of Moscow. The plane was performing the route Domodedovo-Orsk. There were 71 people on board. No one survived.