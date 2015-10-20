President Nazarbayev congratulates Gennady Golovkin on dominant win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan has congratulated Gennady Golovkin on the occasion of his dominant win and unification of the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC (Interim) middleweight titles.

According to the president's press service, Nursultan Nazarbayev lauded Gennady Golovkin for living up to expectations of all Kazakhstanis. "You've demonstrated your boxing skills and true grit and deservedly represented your Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan in a fair and uncompromising fight. I am confident that your impressive achievements in sports will set a good example for our athletes and promote the development of boxing in our country," the congratulatory telegram reads. In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan wished Gennady Golovkin good health and success in sports.