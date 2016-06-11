EN
    13:42, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev congratulates graduates of Kazakhstani universities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated all graduates of the country.

    "These days universities in Kazakhstan hold graduation ceremonies. Over 128,000 young Kazakhstanis are about to get their diplomas. I congratulate all graduates on this day and the new beginning in their lives. It is worth mentioning that your graduation has coincided with the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence," President Nazarbayev said at the second graduation ceremony of the Nazarbayev University in Astana on Saturday.

    The Head of State noted that the current generation will lead Kazakhstan forward.

    "You see what's going on in the global economy and the world. Only those with the best education and expertise will win in the conditions of crisis. Knowledge is the most valuable capital in the modern world," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

