EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:41, 14 December 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to all Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

    "I wholeheartedly congratulate everybody on the Independence Day. This holiday is sacred to all Kazakhstanis," President Nazarbayev said while awarding state prizes in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday.

    The President of Kazakhstan noted that over the years of independence ‘we've built a powerful nation'.

    "27 years ago we've raised the standard of independence. Thanks to unity and accord we've become a prosperous state. This year we mark 20th anniversary of our capital city [Astana], which has turned into a symbol of independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.
    null

    The Head of State emphasized that independence has opened new horizons and unique opportunities for the development of new Kazakhstan.

    "Following the path of progress, we've achieved impressive success in many walks of life and culture. We've created a strong and stable nation striving to join the world's 30 most developed states. These achievements have become possible thanks to efforts of all Kazakhstanis," the Kazakh leader said in conclusion.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!