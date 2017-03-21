President Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kazakhstanis! I would like to extend my congratulations to all compatriots on the important Nauryz holiday that doesn't distinguish people by nationality or religion. It is a nationwide holiday of our Motherland!" Nursultan Nazarbayev said, while speaking at the celebratory event in honor of Nauryz at the Saryarka cycle track in Astana.







The Head of State added that from year to year this great holiday remains the symbol of trust, friendship, brotherhood and stability in our country.



"This year we will celebrate Nauryz in a different atmosphere. Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of serious changes. I proposed the program of the third modernization which involves political and economic reforms in the country. We've amended the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to improve public administration, make the country more stable, strengthen guarantees of our independence, unity and accord as well as overcome modern challenges. All these changes in Kazakhstan pursue the ultimate goal and that is stability and prosperity for all Kazakhstanis!" Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.



It should be noted that Nauryz is being celebrated in all regions of Kazakhstan.











