President Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. - Almaty square "Astana" has held a concert dedicated to the People's Unity Day. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the holiday.

"Dear Kazakhstanis, may I congratulate you on the People's Unity Day... For 25 years we are building our state - one for all people of Kazakhstan. We have built the state, economy; our policy is respected by other countries. I would not be able to achieve all of this without the support of the people," said the Head of State.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that he felt the true support of the people during the presidential elections last year.

Note that Kazakhstan started to celebrate 1st of May since 1996. In 1995 Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree about the announcement of the 1st of May 1 as the People's Unity Day. According to statistics, there are over 140 nationalities residing in Kazakhstan.

