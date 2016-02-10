President Nazarbayev congratulates Xi Jinping on upcoming G20 Summit

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram to his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping to congratulate on the upcoming G20 Summit set to be held in Hangzhou, China on September 4-5, 2016.

"In the conditions of economic turbulence the fact that your country hosts such a high-profile event shows the world community recognizes China's role in solution of relevant issues," the message notes.

In the telegram President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the forum will give a new impulse to the stabilization of global economy and define priory areas of its long-term development.

The Kazakh leader also praised Xi Jinping for taking the Kazakh-Chinese bilateral relations to a new level and implementing new initiatives in political, commercial and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Chinese President for the invitation to attend the G20 Summit and congratulated him on the Spring Festival wishing him good health and success, and to the friendly people of China - prosperity.