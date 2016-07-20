President Nazarbayev: Crucial to strengthen patriotism of all Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly in the Akorda presidential residence today, the president's press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key directions of the ministry's activity, including further improvement of legislation in the sphere of religion.



The Head of State stressed it was necessary to enhance the effectiveness of the ministry's work in terms of ensuring stability in the religious sphere.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention of Minister Mukhamediuly to the importance of all-round development of cultural sphere as well as strengthening of patriotism of all citizens of the country.



The minister, in turn, reported on the changes being made to the legislation on religious activity and religious associations.



Additionally, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly briefed the President on the process of preparations of Kazakhstani athletes for the upcoming Rio Olympics.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to the minister.