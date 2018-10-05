President Nazarbayev delivering state-of-the-nation address

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is delivering the annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

Majilis and Senate MPs, members of the Government, prominent statesmen, reps of intellectual circles and experts gathered in the Akorda presidential residence. The new address is mainly focused on the most topical issues of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and how to raise wellbeing of all people in the country.



The last state-of-the-nation address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" was delivered on January 10 this year. In March, the Head of State highlighted the Five Social Initiatives aimed at promoting prosperity for all Kazakhstanis.



This year's address is the 23rd address to the Nation by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The first time he addressed the Nation was on October 16, 1997.

