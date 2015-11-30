President Nazarbayev delivers state of the nation address to Kazakh people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is delivering his annual state of the nation address to the Kazakh people right now.

Members of the Kazakh Government, parliamentarians, heads of government agencies and non-governmental organizations have gathered at the Palace of Independence in Astana where President Nazarbayev is taking the floor. This year's address is dedicated to what steps Kazakhstan will make amid economic crisis that has gripped the minds of people around the world. Kazakhstan's republican TV channels broadcast the President's speech themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" live.