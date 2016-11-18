President Nazarbayev deserves to be featured on all banknotes, view

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Editor-in-chief of Petropavlovsk kz newspaper Yekaterina Nazarenko is confident that the jubilee 10,000 banknote with the portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev can become the source of pride for all Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is a very decent banknote. It contains a lot of symbols. One can tell a lot about the country and its leader who has done a lot for Kazakhstan while showing the banknote," Nazarenko told Kazinform correspondent.



She stressed that over 25 years of independence Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the international arena thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"I've been to the 18th World Congress of Russian Press at UNESCO headquarters in Paris recently. There was this Russian speaking journalist from Greece Inga Abgarova. She spoke very highly of Kazakhs when she learnt that we were from Kazakhstan. Many Greeks were exiled to Kazakhstan in the 20th century and survived only thanks to hospitable Kazakhs," Nazarenko said.



"It would be more symbolical to release a 25,000 banknote with President Nazarbayev's portrait. Our President deserves to be featured on all banknotes," she pointed out.



Earlier it was reported that the new 10,000 banknote with the portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is planned to be released on December 1.