President Nazarbayev discusses development of new industrial facilities in Atyrau region

ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with akim (governor) of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State spoke about key directions in the region's development local authorities should focus on. In particular, President Nazarbayev and governor Izmukhambetov paid utmost attention to preserving work places, development of new industrial facilities and creation of industrial zones in the region.