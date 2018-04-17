20:39, 17 April 2018 | GMT +6
President Nazarbayev discusses international agenda with Vladimir Putin
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the telephone talk, the heads of state discussed the most relevant issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the regional and international agenda, including the situation in Syria.
The telephone talk was initiated by the Russian side.