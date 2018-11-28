President Nazarbayev encourages Kazakhstani families to adopt orphans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev praised Kazakhstani companies and businessmen for helping orphanages and orphans across the country on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the 8th Civil Forum in Astana, the Head of State expressed his appreciation of Kazakhstani companies, especially BI Group and its head Aidyn Rakhymbayev, who constantly organize charity campaigns and do lend a helping hand to the orphanages countrywide.



President Nazarbayev also stressed that he is concerned by the situation around orphanages and orphans and claimed there should be no such places in the country.



‘If a person with several children adopts a child from an orphanage, he will do good," said the President, adding that adopting orphaned children is a part of Muslim and Kazakh traditions.



"Earlier the Government had no chance and no finance to help orphaned children," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, claiming nowadays the situation has changed for the better.



We all should continue the charity work done by BI Group in that respect, he said.



