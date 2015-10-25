President Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Francois Hollande

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the President of France Francois Hollande.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the traffic accident. It bears to remind that the road accident that claimed at least 42 lives occurred early Friday morning in southwestern France where a passenger bus collided with a truck on a narrow local road in Gironde Department.