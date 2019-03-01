President Nazarbayev extends Day of Gratitude congratulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of Gratitude, the Akorda's press service reports.

"Dear compatriots!



I wholeheartedly congratulate all of you on this wonderful holiday - the Day of Gratitude!



It symbolizes the memory of mercy manifested by our nation during bitter trials.



The Day of Gratitude is the tribute to our common history and expression of gratitude to the sacred Kazakh land which has become home to all citizens of the country.



By strengthening the unity of the Kazakh nation throughout the years of Independence we've shaped a unique model of peace and reconciliation.



At this stage we are implementing the ambitious program of modernization and complex measures to improve wellbeing of our people.



The present-day generation, especially youth, must be aware of and remember our history. Its experience and wise lessons set an example of genuine patriotism and unity.



Let hearts of all people be filled with pride and gratitude for our mutual success - for prosperous Kazakhstan!



I wish every family happiness, peace and wellbeing!" the message reads.