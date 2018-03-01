EN
    15:30, 01 March 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev extends Day of Gratitude greetings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has extended his greetings to the people of Kazakhstan on the Day of Gratitude, the Akorda press service reports.  

    "On this remarkable day, the people of Kazakhstan are united in remembrance of the triumph of morality and spirituality in the difficult times.

    Kindness, mutual support, and respect for each other made it possible for a unique atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding to form on the blessed Kazakh land, which all Kazakhstanis cherish and are proud of.

    An overwhelming sense of gratefulness to their compatriots and native land, fill it with a special, profound meaning.

    Thus, the main idea of the Day of Gratitude is the preservation of historical memory, the strengthening of the connection between generations, as well as the unity of the people based on solid values.

    I wholeheartedly greet all Kazakhstanis on the Day of Gratitude!

    I wish you happiness, well-being, peace, and prosperity!" the President's message reads.

     

    Akorda Presidential Residence Compatriots Culture President of Kazakhstan Holidays Events President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
