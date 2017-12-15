EN
    11:59, 15 December 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev extends greetings to Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his greetings to Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Since Independence, we have been consistently building strong and prosperous Kazakhstan. Over the years, our country has made many significant achievements. And today we are setting an ambitious goal, which is to enter the 30 developed countries of the world," Nazarbayev said during the ceremony of presenting state awards to political, public, cultural and sports figures in Astana today.

    The President stressed that in the framework of large-scale modernization, Kazakhstan managed to maintain the high level of social guarantees, as well as the growth of the citizens' well-being.

    He also noted that holding of such a grandiose event as EXPO-2017 has helped to strengthen Kazakhstan's international prestige.

    "All these achievements became possible thanks to the efforts and energy of all Kazakhstanis," concluded the President.

