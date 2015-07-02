ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the exhibition of achievements titled "Made in Kazakhstan-2015" in Astana.

The Head of State noted the importance of the exhibition for Kazakhstani manufacturers and ordinary people.

Besides, a bilateral memorandum on placing the common logo on the products of companies was signed during the event. In total, about 20 memorandums are expected to be signed within the framework of the exhibition.

A live press conference with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held within the exhibition as well. The President will launch a number of innovative projects in the regions of the country during the live conference.

More than 80 companies from all the regions of Kazakhstan are taking part in the exhibition. The products made in Kazakhstan only are presented at the event. Besides, the exhibition allows to familiarize with new enterprises and production lines, innovative ideas in modernization and production.

A dance flashmob supporting local manufacturers began in all the regions of the country within the event. All people willing to visit the exhibition, talk to suppliers and consumers, try and buy some of the products presented at the exhibition will be able to do it on July 3.