President Nazarbayev gave instructions to Almaty mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, the president's press service reports. At the meeting, mayor Baibek briefed President Nazarbayev on the work done in the city to develop its socioeconomic sphere.

In his words, Almaty authorities assume measures to keep food prices down and prepare for the upcoming heating season. Almaty mayor also informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the special memorandum inked between the Almaty-based enterprises and JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017", totaling KZT 10 billion. As per document, the enterprises will supply their construction materials to the company. Mr. Baibek also added that the Development Strategy of Almaty city until 2020 will be drawn up in the immediate future as part of the efforts to improve the city's socioeconomic indicators. Concluding the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.