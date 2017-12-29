President Nazarbayev given ‘special gift' by FC Astana players

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana players presented President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with a ball that sent the Astana-based club into the UEFA Europa League round of 32, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

The footballers presented the gift at the New Year Charity Ball in Astana on Thursday.



Abzal Beisebekov, Askhat Tagybergen, Dmitry Ahomko, Sergey Maliy, other players of the club, eminent statesmen and many others attended the Charity Ball.



It is to be recalled that FC Astana became the first football club from Kazakhstan to advance to the UEFA Europa League round of 32.