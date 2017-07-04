President Nazarbayev gives interview to Russian TV channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Russia 24 TV Channel, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

During the interview President Nazarbayev answered the questions about the history of construction of Astana city and the development of a green zone around the Kazakh capital.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also touched upon the goals of Kazakhstan's peace mission and results of Kazakhstan's efforts on settlement of conflicts around the world.



Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan dwelt upon the process of modernization of Kazakhstan's economy and outcomes of implementation of the industrial and infrastructural development program.