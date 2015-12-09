EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:17, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev held meeting on oil and gas sector development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting on oil and gas industry development.

    According to the press service of Akorda, the roundtable was attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Head of Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatullin, heads of agencies and organizations. The meeting in Akorda has discussed aspects of energy policy amid instability in hydrocarbons world prices. In addition, the sides have considered the issues of gas supply to the southern region of Kazakhstan, optimization of infrastructure development in the field of energy transportation. Following the talks Nursultan Nazarbayev has given a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Industry Energy Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Oil and Gas President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!