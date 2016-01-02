President Nazarbayev holds meeting on implementation of five institutional reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on the implementation of the five institutional reforms, according to Akorda.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Head of Presidential Administration N.Nigmatulin and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration B.Mailybayev.

The President noted that our country has completed 2015 with positive economic results despite the difficult conditions in the world markets.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the country has come to the most difficult stage - beginning of implementation of the five institutional reforms. Presidential Administration, the Government, each ministry and government bodies should take part in the practical execution of the set tasks. The National commission on modernization will report to the Head of State on the process of implementation of the reforms.

Following the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.