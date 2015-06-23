President Nazarbayev holds meeting with National Security Committee chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received chairman of the National Security Committee Nurtai Abykayev, Akorda reported.

During the meeting N. Abykayev reported on the ongoing work aimed at improving the national security system. Mr. Abykayev also informed President on the activity to counter terrorism and extremism. Following the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.