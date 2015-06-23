EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 23 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev holds meeting with National Security Committee chairman

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received chairman of the National Security Committee Nurtai Abykayev, Akorda reported.

    During the meeting N. Abykayev reported on the ongoing work aimed at improving the national security system. Mr. Abykayev also informed President on the activity to counter terrorism and extremism. Following the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Astana Security President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!