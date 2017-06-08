EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 08 June 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Mr. Sharif for his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the opening of Astana EXPO-2017.

    2

    - I am grateful for your participation in the opening of the EXPO and the work of tomorrow's SCO summit. The process of accepting Pakistan into the organization has started here 12 years ago, and tomorrow it will be completed," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    He also stressed the importance of interstate cooperation and further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

    Nawaz Sharif in his turn noted Astana's transformation stressing the role of President Nazarbayev in the development of the new capital.

    3

    - A unique and amazing work was carried out on your part for the establishing of Astana. I admire the changes in Kazakh capital. It is your vision and leadership that led to the prosperity of this city and the whole country," said the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations.

    4

    Tags:
    SCO President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!