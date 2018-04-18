President Nazarbayev holds session with National Bank officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a session focusing on the results of the National Bank's activities, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the session, the National Bank officials made a report on the bank's activities in 2017 and briefed on the development outlook of Kazakhstan's financial sector.



Praising improvement of macroeconomic indicators and the fact that inflation rate remains in the targeted corridor, President Nazarbayev drew attention of those present to the support the state renders to the banking system and the need for the National Bank to tighten control over financial institutes.



Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the measures to reset domestic financial sector outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address and Five Social Initiatives.



Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev, in turn, noted that in 2017 the bank focused on ensuring stability of market prices and smooth work of domestic banking sector. He also commented on the situation with tenge exchange rate and how it is influenced by external and internal factors.