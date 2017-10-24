President Nazarbayev holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev commended trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE and pointed out it was necessary to further develop it.



"You have always supported us in the international arena and in economic sphere. Over these years we have established close relations. I would like to thank you for paying special attention to Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.



The Kazakh President reminded that there was a number of planned joint projects in various sectors of economy, including petrochemistry, agriculture and nuclear industry.



Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev praised the UAE's leading position in the Muslim world in terms of high technologies development.

H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, pointed out dynamic pace of development of bilateral ties and Nursultan Nazarbayev's active role in its strengthening.



The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi added that Kazakhstan had been developing steadily thanks to President Nazarbayev's forward-looking policy.



During the meeting, utmost attention was paid to the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.