President Nazarbayev holds talks with world leaders in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev held negotiations with world leaders - heads of delegations participating in the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, the sides discussed agricultural cooperation, ways to solidify interaction in the sphere of education as well as joint work in the field of innovations.



President Nazarbayev also held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The meeting focused mainly on implementation of agreements reached during Orbán's visit to Astana in April 2015 and cooperation in the agro-industrial complex.



Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming G20 Summit in Shanghai during the meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Nursultan Nazarbayev was invited to the G20 Summit as an honorary guest.



The Kazakh leader also met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaité.



