President Nazarbayev: I'm a happy politician

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev says he considers himself a happy politician, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Every politician who comes to power, especially the one who wants to take up the top position, must think of what he or she brings to the table, what plans to implement, what things to do to make the country successful. If one achieves that, then he or she is a happy politician. It is no secret that I consider myself a happy politician. I am thankful to all the people I worked with," the President said during the TV project "How the history was made".



Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that it is high time to think the key task of how to join the club of world's 30 most developed countries.