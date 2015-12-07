EN
    18:33, 07 December 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev inks Constitutional law on international financial centre ‘Astana’

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Constitutional Law "On International Financial Centre "Astana".

    According to the press service of Akorda, the law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps - to implement the five institutional reforms. The law determines the status and parameters of operation of the International Financial Centre "Astana". The text of the law is published in the press.

