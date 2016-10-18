President Nazarbayev instructs new Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev stressed it is important to implement all the tasks the new ministry faces.



In particular, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention of Minister Atamkulov to the necessity to use the potential of domestic enterprises to the full to meet the demand of defense and aerospace industry.



Atamkulov, in turn, briefed the President on the final stage of administrative measures carried out at the ministry.



Minister Atamkulov also reported to the Head of State on the prospects of development of domestic aerospace industry and increase in production capacity of defense complex.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Minister Atamkulov.