President Nazarbayev interviewed by China's CCTV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan gave an interview to China's CCTV channel, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the interview President Nazarbayev touched upon the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China as well as interaction within the framework of the Nurly Zhol and One Belt, One Road programs.



The Kazakh President also highlighted Kazakhstan's priorities in the UN Security Council and shared his vision of the future of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is crucial to strengthen Astana-Beijing partnership in fight on terrorism and ensuring stability in the region.