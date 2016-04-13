President Nazarbayev invites Turkish companies to partake in Kazakhstan state programs’ implementation

ISTANBUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in Istanbul with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the press service of Akorda informs.

Nazarbayev and Erdoğan have discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Turkish President's visit to Kazakhstan in April last year.



The two leaders have also considered strengthening of cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian spheres. There were noted promising joint projects the implementation of which may involve representatives of small and medium enterprises of both countries.



The heads of the states also exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda as well as efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism.



Kazakhstan's President once again expressed condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in connection with the terrorist act in Ankara in March of the current year.



Speaking about bilateral relations Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the leading Turkish companies may take an active part in the implementation of the programs of industrial-innovative development and Nurly Zhol.



Mr. Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan's accession to WTO opens up great prospects for boosting trade volumes with foreign states including Turkey.



The President of Kazakhstan noted the high transit-transport potential of our country which can be effectively used for the benefit of the economies of both countries.



In addition, the Head of State drew attention to the importance of exchanging experiences between Kazakhstan and Turkey in the context of the exhibition EXPO-2016 in Antalya and EXPO-2017 in Astana.



In turn, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation of the two countries.



