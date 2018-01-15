President Nazarbayev is visionary - Zainul Abidin Rasheed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zainul Abidin Rasheed, Non-resident Ambassador of Singapore to Kuwait, Foreign Minister's special envoy to Middle East and Member of the Board of directors of MediaCorp, believes that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is visionary.

"His thinking is clear and he understands the basics and prerequisites required for that kind of goals. As in Singapore's experience, the values and targets are easier set but the infrastructure and the educational framework take time to build," Zainul Abidin Rasheed notes.



"Equally critical is the leadership core needed at all levels, from political to government to education to private sector to the community. Kazakhstan is rich in resources and will have the wherewithal to make it work. President Nazarbayev has the drive to make it happen," he adds.