President Nazarbayev, Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss priority areas of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Binyamin Netanyahu, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

Israeli Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In turn, Head of State congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his reelection as Prime Minister of Israel and wished him further success in the key position. The sides have discussed the priorities of the Kazakh-Israeli cooperation and outlined ways to enhance collaboration in trade, economic and investment spheres. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Israeli side.