President Nazarbayev, Khamenei express satisfaction with the pace of Kazakh-Iranian relations development

TEHRAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in Tehran with the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, the press service of Akorda reported.

The talks discussed the ways of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.



The sides have also exchanged views on the most pressing issues on the international agenda noting the importance of the fight against terrorism and extremism.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Khamenei expressed satisfaction with the pace of Kazakh-Iranian relations development in the field of trade and investment and creation of new joint projects.