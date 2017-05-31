President Nazarbayev laid flowers at Victims of Political Repression memorial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers at the Victims of Political Repression memorial, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On May 31, we mark the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions. Repression took place throughout the USSR. And, is we talk about Kazakhstan, 103 thousand people were arrested here, 25 thousand executed by firing squads. The most prominent representatives of Kazakh intelligentsia and leadership of the republic were exterminated. They died under torture in torture chambers and in 11 concentration camps throughout Kazakhstan," the Head of State said during his visit to the ALZHIR memorial complex.



"More than a million people served sentences there. People also faced repression throughout the Soviet Union, and 1.5 million people from North Caucasus, Korea, Baltic states, Ukraine, and Russia were forcibly resettled in Kazakhstan. For all of them, Kazakhstan became their home. And we have lived together since then, in complete mutual understanding, as one nation," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Therefore, the President stressed, Kazakhstanis should not forget these horrible events. "And our future generation should know about them, in order to prevent such horror," the Head of State added.



