President Nazarbayev launches Astana Hub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has officially launched the Astana Hub Technological Park of IT Startups in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today's event - the opening of the Astana Hub - is crucial both for the digital world of Kazakhstan and for the entire world. I am calling everyone to actively join the development of innovations and I hope that the Astana Hub will become a springboard for the companies towards the world fame," said the President at the ceremony. He expressed confidence that ‘all the goals set can be effectively and quickly achieved by joining the efforts.'



Astana Hub International Park of IT Startups was established at the President's instruction on the ground of EXPO 2017 site with the purpose of developing Kazakhstan's startup culture and support high-tech projects.



The technological park is expected to become a core and engine of development of innovations in Kazakhstan and internationally recognized hub for the development of technological business. $67 billion tenge is envisaged for investing in startups of the Astana Hub residents till 2022.