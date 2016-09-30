President Nazarbayev leaves note in Book of Condolences in memory of Shimon Peres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Embassy of Israel in Astana on Friday to extend his condolences over the death of ex-President Shimon Peres, the president's press service reports.

President Nazarbayev expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Israel over the irreparable loss on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and his own behalf and left a note in the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy.



"Shimon Peres was an outstanding man who dedicated his life to selfless service to his people. He is rightly considered a great president and I am sure his name will be remembered. His contribution to the settlement of the Middle East conflict can hardly be overestimated. His work to achieve and preserve peace was highly appreciated by the global community. He did a lot to develop bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Israel," the Kazakh President said.



In conclusion, the Kazakh leader wished the people of Israel peace and prosperity.