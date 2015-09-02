President Nazarbayev makes speech at Party School of the CPC Central Committee

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - For thousands of years the policy of peace and good neighborliness of China has been a guarantee of accord in Asia and the world, noted President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

President Nazarbayev has mentioned the Kazakh proverb which means "a noble man is born to serve the interests of the people". "Therefore, I am speaking at the school. Tomorrow students of the Party School will continue to promote the course of the Communist Party of China". "The era of "reform and opening up" was started by its successor Deng Xiaoping. Within 30 years China's economy grew 90 times. Unprecedented success in politics, economy and other fields elevate China to the rank of one of the thriving centers influencing global processes," noted the President. NOTE: The Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, also known as the Central Party School, is the higher education institution which specifically trains officials for the Communist Party of China. The Party School was established as the CPC Central Committee's Marx School of Communism in Ruijin, Jiangxi in 1933. It folded when the Red Army left on the Long March and was revived again once the CPC leadership had arrived and settled in Shaanxi, northwest China, in the winter of 1936. It was now renamed the Central Party School. The School was suspended in 1947 when the CPC retreated from Yan'an. It was re-opened in 1948 in a village in Pingshan County, Hebei province, before being moved to Beijing after the Communists captures the city in 1949 (Kazinform refers to Wikipedia).