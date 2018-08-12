President Nazarbayev meets his Iranian counterpart

AKTAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, the press service of Akorda reported.

The President of Kazakhstan greeted his Iranian counterpart and stated that the relations between the two countries have always been stable and based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

"Thanks to your policy and effective bilateral top-level meetings, the trade between our countries is on the rise and the freight volumes are increasing. In particular, the supplies of agricultural products have intensified," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that Kazakhstan and Iran are close neighbors in the Caspian Sea region, and stressed that the visits in 2016 provided a good impetus to the bilateral relations.

"Based on trust and mutual understanding, our today's historic summit will resolve all issues related to the Caspian Sea and strengthen the cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In turn, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and the cordial reception extended to the members of the Iranian delegation.

"We are glad to meet you. I hope that today's summit will achieve the most positive results. Our countries are very close not only geographically but also in a number of other aspects. Moreover, we have common interests," the Iranian leader said.

Rouhani underscored that Kazakhstan always supports Iran on international platforms and complies with nuclear arrangements.

"Your country undertakes a vital peacekeeping mission on the global stage, including within the framework of the Astana Process. Our relations are strategic and are developing in all directions. Today Aktau will host an important Caspian Sea summit, reiterating the leading authority of Kazakhstan," the Iranian President concluded.