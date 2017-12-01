President Nazarbayev meets with 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with the winners of the nationwide project 100 New Faces in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President congratulated all of them personally at the special meeting.



The project aimed at finding the best representatives of various professions in Kazakhstan kicked off on June 7.



2,200 candidates were picked for the project initially. Of 2,200, only 515 people made it to the pool of official candidates. The special commission cut the pool to 300 candidates and, then, determined the 100 most deserving participants. The winners were determined in the online voting.



Eventually, 102 people were declared the winners of the 100 New Faces project.



The project is believed to inspire and motivate other Kazakhstanis to succeed in their professions.