    17:26, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev meets with ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company, Lakshmi Mittal today, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the company's role in the development of Kazakhstani economy and prospects of its activity in the light of ambitious programs implemented in the country. Utmost attention was paid to the work of ArcelorMittal plant in Temirtau. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Lakshmi Mittal pointed out the need to maintain stable and effective functioning of the plant given the current challenges in global economy.

