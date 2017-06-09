President Nazarbayev meets with Iranian FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Palace of Independence today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev thanked the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs for coming to Astana to participate in the session of the Council of the SCO Heads of State and the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".



The Head of State noted that it is with great pleasure that he has learned about re-election of Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran.



At the same time President Nazarbayev said he is deeply concerned with developments in the Islamic world and hopes that trust and mutual understanding will be restored as soon as possible.



Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, expressed gratitude for cordial reception and praised the high level of contacts between Iran and Kazakhstan.



"Relations between our countries develop gradually, especially after your and President Rouhani's reciprocal visits [to Astana and Tehran]," Minister Zarif said.



He also congratulated Kazakhstan on being elected the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.