President Nazarbayev meets with new CEO of Chevron Corporation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with John S. Watson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Chevron Corporation in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation in oil & gas sector.



President Nazarbayev noted that ‘Kazakhstan and Chevron enjoy special relations'.



"We have been cooperating for over 25 years. I would like to thank you personally for our joint work. We have built mutually profitable cooperation," the Kazakh leader said.



John S. Watson, in turn, extended gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for an opportunity to discuss cooperation between Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation and exchange views on the prospects of its further development.



Mr. Watson went on to introduce Michael K. Wirth who will take up the post of the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Chevron Corporation in February 2018.